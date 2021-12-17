Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,474 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 2.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 310,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,498,000 after purchasing an additional 177,770 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $10,826,000.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $79.56 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.77.

