Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Short Interest Update

Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:SCWTF remained flat at $$1,443.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. Schweiter Technologies has a 52-week low of $1,443.40 and a 52-week high of $1,558.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,450.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1,563.45.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Schweiter Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Schweiter Technologies AG engages in the development, production, and distribution of cast plastic sheets, composite panels, foam boards, and core materials for composite structures in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It provides materials for sandwich constructions, principally for use in wind farms; and composite panels for facades and display applications in the display, architecture, wind energy, marine, transportation, and industrial markets.

