Scott R. Tobin Sells 28,316 Shares of Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Stock

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) major shareholder Scott R. Tobin sold 28,316 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $1,487,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AMPL opened at $50.42 on Friday. Amplitude Inc has a 1-year low of $47.70 and a 1-year high of $87.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.96.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.35 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amplitude Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

AMPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPL. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Amplitude in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Amplitude in the third quarter valued at $173,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter worth about $337,000.

About Amplitude

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

