Scott Ray Drake Acquires 15,000 Shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Stock

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) CFO Scott Ray Drake bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FARM opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.96. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $117.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.45.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.23. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 28.99% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $108.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FARM. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,689,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Farmer Bros. by 599.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 310,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 266,162 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Farmer Bros. by 841.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 274,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 245,619 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Farmer Bros. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,892,000. Finally, 22NW LP boosted its stake in Farmer Bros. by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,417,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,986,000 after purchasing an additional 222,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital raised Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

