Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hawaiian in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will earn ($7.68) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($7.98). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hawaiian’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $180.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.82 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 79.33% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 137.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.76) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

Hawaiian stock opened at $17.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $16.84 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The stock has a market cap of $899.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.13.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian by 17.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

