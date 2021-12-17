Sector Gamma AS Invests $4.60 Million in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Sector Gamma AS bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,000. Mirati Therapeutics makes up about 0.9% of Sector Gamma AS’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sector Gamma AS owned approximately 0.05% of Mirati Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 73.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $250,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRTX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total transaction of $157,078.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 47,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $6,287,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX traded up $4.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,413. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.49 and its 200-day moving average is $159.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.33. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.12 and a 52 week high of $242.25.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The business had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.96) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

