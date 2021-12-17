Sector Gamma AS Takes Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Sector Gamma AS purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 251,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $14,590,000. DENTSPLY SIRONA comprises about 2.9% of Sector Gamma AS’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,345,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,160,532,000 after buying an additional 2,546,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,667,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $612,593,000 after buying an additional 126,604 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,952,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,328,000 after buying an additional 80,012 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $222,398,000 after buying an additional 133,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,186,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $201,599,000 after buying an additional 80,602 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

NASDAQ:XRAY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.01. 23,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,770. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.65.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.16%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $4,682,831.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey acquired 20,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.