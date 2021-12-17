Sector Gamma AS Trims Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sector Gamma AS reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 24,428 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up about 4.6% of Sector Gamma AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $23,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,754,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in Medtronic by 12.5% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 5.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,416,000 after acquiring an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 12.2% during the second quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 40,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3.4% during the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 228,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.13. The company had a trading volume of 174,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,746,990. The firm has a market cap of $137.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $101.23 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.35.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.62%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.48.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

