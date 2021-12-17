Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) COO Omead Ostadan Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Omead Ostadan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of Seer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $610,000.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of Seer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $659,200.00.

Shares of SEER stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.47. Seer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.92 and a 52 week high of $86.55. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of -16.30.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seer, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Seer in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Seer by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,139,000 after purchasing an additional 236,871 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Seer by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 176,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 102,548 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Seer during the 2nd quarter worth $2,082,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Seer by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Seer by 103,840.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

