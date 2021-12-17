Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) CEO Joseph C. Sardano Sells 10,926 Shares

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 10,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $76,700.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRTS traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,203. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $121.47 million, a P/E ratio of -367.00 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

SRTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sensus Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.94.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

