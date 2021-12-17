Sentinel Market Capitalization Achieves $83.56 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Sentinel has a total market cap of $83.56 million and approximately $973,893.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for $0.0137 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 13,693,149,824 coins and its circulating supply is 6,091,776,280 coins. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

