Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 174.14 ($2.30).

Several analysts recently weighed in on SRP shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.38) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.38) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.44) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

LON SRP traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 132 ($1.74). 2,558,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,926. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 131.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 135.53. Serco Group has a twelve month low of GBX 112.30 ($1.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 148.10 ($1.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

