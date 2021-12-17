Serum Reaches Market Capitalization of $464.02 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Serum has a market capitalization of $464.02 million and $78.70 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for about $3.48 or 0.00007272 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Serum has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00039990 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.42 or 0.00205494 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 133,231,781 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

