SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SGBAF. Berenberg Bank raised SES from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on SES from €10.00 ($11.24) to €9.50 ($10.67) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of SES in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.13.

SES stock opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.82 and a beta of 1.26. SES has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. SES had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $523.51 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that SES will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About SES

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

