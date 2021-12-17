Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Downgraded by HSBC

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Severn Trent stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.90. Severn Trent has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $40.55.

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

