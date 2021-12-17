Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $77.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Shake Shack traded as low as $67.90 and last traded at $69.29, with a volume of 40385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.72.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Shake Shack from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research cut Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.67 and a 200-day moving average of $86.97.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Shake Shack Company Profile (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

