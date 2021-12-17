Sharkey Howes & Javer Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 12.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,516 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Energy ETF comprises about 1.1% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 195,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 509.6% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 12,729 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 52,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $29.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,021. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average of $28.84.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

