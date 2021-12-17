Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 266 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sharkey Howes & Javer trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 151,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.55. 47,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561,114. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.48. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $123.52 and a 52 week high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

