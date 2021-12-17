ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Insider Isaac Zacharias Sells 4,000 Shares

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $690,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

On Friday, October 15th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.18, for a total transaction of $776,720.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $167.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.30. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.46 and a 52-week high of $249.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the second quarter worth about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 30.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 1,020.8% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.