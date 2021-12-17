Short Interest in AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Increases By 62.5%

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of AKTAF opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84. AKITA Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of AKITA Drilling from C$1.50 to C$1.15 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Akita Drilling Ltd. engages in the drilling solutions in the field of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following divisions: Canadian and US. The Canadian division conducts operations in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and from time to time, in the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories, primarily with its wholly owned rigs and through its active joint ventures.

