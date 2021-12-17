Short Interest in Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Grows By 52.6%

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the November 15th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS ARREF opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amerigo Resources has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $185.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 3.28.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.13 million during the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 31.06%. Equities analysts expect that Amerigo Resources will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0646 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.15%. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

