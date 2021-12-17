Short Interest in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Decreases By 36.2%

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the November 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 510,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of AMP stock traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $297.57. The company had a trading volume of 20,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,486. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $182.83 and a 12 month high of $312.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.14. The company has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.90.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total transaction of $4,833,686.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total value of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,118 shares of company stock valued at $14,597,751 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 165.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 18.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,573,000 after acquiring an additional 37,409 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 176,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.