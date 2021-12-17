Short Interest in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Declines By 43.3%

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the November 15th total of 83,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth $243,000.

NASDAQ:ANZU opened at $9.74 on Friday. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

