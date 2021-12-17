Short Interest in Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Declines By 59.4%

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decline of 59.4% from the November 15th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

OTCMKTS:ANZBY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.77. The company had a trading volume of 49,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,713. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.69. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

