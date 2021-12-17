Short Interest in Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Grows By 133.3%

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Blue Line Protection Group stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90. Blue Line Protection Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.
About Blue Line Protection Group
Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Line Protection Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Line Protection Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.