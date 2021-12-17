Short Interest in Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Grows By 133.3%

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Blue Line Protection Group stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90. Blue Line Protection Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

About Blue Line Protection Group

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc provides protection, transportation, banking, compliance and training services for the legal cannabis industry. It offers asset logistic services, such as armored transportation service; security services, including shipment protection, money escorts, security monitoring, asset vaulting, VIP and dignitary protection, and others; financial services, such as handling transportation and storage of currency; training; and compliance services.

