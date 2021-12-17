Short Interest in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Drops By 33.2%

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 343,900 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the November 15th total of 515,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 630,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 175,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 94,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 54,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CBIO opened at $1.01 on Friday. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.14). Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,248.43% and a negative return on equity of 106.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Catalyst Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jonestrading downgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Catalyst Biosciences from $16.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

