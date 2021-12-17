Short Interest in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Grows By 96.4%

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 212,500 shares, a growth of 96.4% from the November 15th total of 108,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 431,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock remained flat at $$2.41 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,686. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $2.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 381,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 22,419 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 24,021 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 824,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 24,535 shares during the period. 12.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

