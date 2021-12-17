Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Drops By 60.7%

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the November 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 12.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.95. 79,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,978. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.00. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0477 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.