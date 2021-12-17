Short Interest in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Decreases By 57.1%

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the November 15th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 854,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Evaxion Biotech A/S stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,560. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $25.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.61.

Get Evaxion Biotech A/S alerts:

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Evaxion Biotech A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.21% of Evaxion Biotech A/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.