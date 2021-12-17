Short Interest in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Decreases By 54.4%

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the November 15th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of FAB traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.89. 12,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,185. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.24. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $57.01 and a 12 month high of $75.71.

Get First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,910,000 after buying an additional 151,973 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after buying an additional 68,655 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 180.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 35,373 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 17,912 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 43,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares during the period.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.