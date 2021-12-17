Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Rises By 77.7%

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,900 shares, an increase of 77.7% from the November 15th total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $213,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXR traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $33.74. The company had a trading volume of 74,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,909. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $35.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.082 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

