Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Increases By 95.2%

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 95.2% from the November 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNSC. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $743,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 251.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 19,614 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 39,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,967,000.

Get First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RNSC traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,124. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.14. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.