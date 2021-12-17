Short Interest in Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) Expands By 90.0%

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Freedom Acquisition I by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 16,247 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in Freedom Acquisition I by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 89,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 51,890 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Freedom Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter valued at $975,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Freedom Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,459,000. 28.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FACT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,847. Freedom Acquisition I has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73.

Freedom Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

