Short Interest in Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD) Grows By 100.0%

Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FZMD traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.38. 7,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,077. Fuse Medical has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34. The firm has a market cap of $28.12 million, a PE ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 0.12.

Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.25 million during the quarter.

Fuse Medical, Inc manufactures and distributes medical services. It provides a portfolio of Orthopedic Implants and Biologics. The Orthopedic Implants portfolio includes medical devices for Foot and Ankle, Orthopedics, Sports Medicine and Spine. The Biologics portfolio includes Osteobiologics, Regenerative and Autologous.

