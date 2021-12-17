Short Interest in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Drops By 31.3%

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the November 15th total of 4,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of GFED stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $138.36 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average of $25.79. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $33.69.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 16.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 268,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 42,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.85% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

