Short Interest in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Grows By 69.9%

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,400 shares, an increase of 69.9% from the November 15th total of 88,500 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.43. 1,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,000. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19.

Get InMed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. Research analysts forecast that InMed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INM. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in InMed Pharmaceuticals by 278.7% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 890,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 655,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 10.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on InMed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.