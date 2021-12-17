Short Interest in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Declines By 46.9%

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the November 15th total of 7,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,125,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $69.41. 137,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,891. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.85. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $75.53.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $1.273 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IXUS. Davidson Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 20,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

