Short Interest in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Drops By 47.6%

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 722,800 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the November 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,061,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,240,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $491,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 164,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,001,000 after buying an additional 93,635 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF stock opened at $81.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.25. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $80.88 and a 12 month high of $102.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $1.546 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.