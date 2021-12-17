Short Interest in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Rises By 84.9%

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, an increase of 84.9% from the November 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,565. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average is $13.09. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $13.81.

Get John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.