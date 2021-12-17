Short Interest in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Grows By 50.1%

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600,000 shares, a growth of 50.1% from the November 15th total of 5,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,274,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,524,000 after acquiring an additional 689,150 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,052,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,570,000 after buying an additional 3,112,341 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 16,866,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,712,000 after buying an additional 9,439,790 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,881,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,433,000 after buying an additional 243,616 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 9,055,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,729,000 after buying an additional 4,239,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $9.24 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The company had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.73.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

