Short Interest in Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) Decreases By 56.4%

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 56.4% from the November 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 20.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 621.1% in the second quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL raised its position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 19.3% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 34,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 118.5% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $953,000. 8.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MXE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,179. Mexico Equity & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

