Short Interest in Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Drops By 60.9%

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the November 15th total of 203,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39.8 days.
MALRF remained flat at $$35.40 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.55. Mineral Resources has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $44.65.
About Mineral Resources
