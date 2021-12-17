Short Interest in Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Drops By 60.9%

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the November 15th total of 203,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39.8 days.

MALRF remained flat at $$35.40 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.55. Mineral Resources has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $44.65.

Get Mineral Resources alerts:

About Mineral Resources

Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services; Commodities; and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J. Ellison on February 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.