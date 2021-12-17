Short Interest in Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Expands By 64.1%

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,000 shares, a growth of 64.1% from the November 15th total of 78,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 108,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MINM. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minim in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minim in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Minim in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minim in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Minim in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Get Minim alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Minim in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Minim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Minim from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Minim stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.16. 346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.19 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.28. Minim has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 million. Minim had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Minim will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Minim

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Minim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.