Short Interest in Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Drops By 66.7%

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NINOY traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. Nikon has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $12.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.57.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Nikon had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Nikon will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

