Short Interest in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) Declines By 56.9%

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 56.9% from the November 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE NCA traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $10.13. 38,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,148. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.53.

Get Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0245 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 11.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 28.0% during the third quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 176,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.