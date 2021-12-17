Short Interest in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) Declines By 56.9%

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 56.9% from the November 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE NCA traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $10.13. 38,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,148. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.53.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0245 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.
About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
