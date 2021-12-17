Short Interest in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Increases By 135.7%

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 135.7% from the November 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 47.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 19.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 50,573 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 19.4% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 72,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,754 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 37.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 1.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.88. 38,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,373. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.99. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $19.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

