Short Interest in PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) Increases By 45.2%

PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the November 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 29.2% in the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,517,000 after purchasing an additional 359,810 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 55.0% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 774,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,593,000 after buying an additional 275,050 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in PropTech Investment Co. II by 138.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II during the third quarter valued at $3,081,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II during the second quarter valued at $2,638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

PTIC opened at $9.74 on Friday. PropTech Investment Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

