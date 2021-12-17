Short Interest in Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Increases By 40.6%

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the November 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of GZPFY traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $35.87. 11,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,231. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.56. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $37.44.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The energy company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 18.13%. Research analysts forecast that Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Gazprom Neft PJSC engages in the sale of petroleum and petroleum products. The firm also carries out other activities including transportation, property for rent, commission and other services. Its products include Engine Oils, Motor Fuel, Fuel Cards, Aviation Fuel, Lubricants, Bunkering, Bitumen and Other Oil.

