Short Interest in Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) Decreases By 62.8%

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decline of 62.8% from the November 15th total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Puxin by 644.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 88,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 76,770 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Puxin by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 155,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Puxin by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,176,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 352,949 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Puxin by 374.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 274,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 216,639 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Puxin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 10.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Puxin stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Puxin has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $9.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92.

Puxin Ltd. provides educational services. It offers K-12 tutoring services, which provide educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, as well as full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams and art college admission exams, to help students enhance their academic results.

