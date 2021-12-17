Short Interest in QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Declines By 61.0%

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 61.0% from the November 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:QSEP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.04. 329,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,066. QS Energy has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04.
About QS Energy
See Also: Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for QS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.