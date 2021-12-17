Short Interest in QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Declines By 61.0%

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 61.0% from the November 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:QSEP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.04. 329,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,066. QS Energy has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04.

Get QS Energy alerts:

About QS Energy

QS Energy, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of energy efficient technologies, which assist in meeting global energy demands. It also improve the economics of oil extraction and transport and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The company was founded on February 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for QS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.